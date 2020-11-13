Company News for Nov 13, 2020
- Shares of Nice Ltd. NICE gained 1.5% after the company reported third quarter earnings of $1.41 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39.
- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.’s SPH shares jumped 5.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 loss of $0.66 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.78.
- Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company EPC rallied 4.6% after the company delivered fiscal fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $0.59 per share, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.57.
- Energizer Holdings, Inc.’s ENR shares plummeted 14.8% after the company fiscal fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $0.59 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.80.
