Company News For Nov 13, 2019
- Rockwell Automation Inc.’s ROK shares jumped 10.5% after reporting fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $2.01, beating the Zacks Consensual Estimate of $1.92.
- CBS Corp. CBS tumbled 3.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2019 revenues of $3.30 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.37 billion.
- Shares of D.R. Horton Inc. DHI surged 3.1% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.35, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25.
- Linde plc’s LIN shares advanced 1.7% after the company posted third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.94, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78.
Click to get this free report
CBS Corporation (CBS): Free Stock Analysis Report
D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK): Free Stock Analysis Report
Praxair, Inc. (LIN): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.