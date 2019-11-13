Company News For Nov 13, 2019

Rockwell Automation Inc.’s ROK shares jumped 10.5% after reporting fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $2.01, beating the Zacks Consensual Estimate of $1.92.

CBS Corp. CBS tumbled 3.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2019 revenues of $3.30 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.37 billion.

Shares of D.R. Horton Inc. DHI surged 3.1% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.35, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25.

Linde plc’s LIN shares advanced 1.7% after the company posted third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.94, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78.

