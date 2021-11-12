Company News for Nov 12, 2021

Weibo Corporation’s WB shares rose 4.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 90 cents per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents.

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. TPR jumped 8.4% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of 82 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents.

Dillard's, Inc.’s DDS shares surged 10% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $9.81 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.93.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company EPC jumped 14.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $1.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 84 cents.

