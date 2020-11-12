Company News for Nov 12, 2020
- Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD plummeted 9.4% after the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $2.19 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.23 per share.
- HUYA Inc.’s HUYA shares jumped 3.5% after it reported third-quarter earnings of $0.22 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18 per share.
- Shares of CGI Inc. GIB gained 3.4% after the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $0.92 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.89 per share.
- AT&T Inc.’s T shares dropped 0.4% on reports of the company planning to lay off around 1,750 workers, or 7% of its staff.
