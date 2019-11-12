Company News For Nov 12, 2019

Qurate Retail Inc.’s QRTEA shares jumped 11.4% after the company reported third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.42, beating the Zacks Consensual Estimate of $034.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. FOLD surged 3.8% after the company posted third-quarter 2019 total revenue of $48.8 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $48.1 million.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics NKTR soared 4.7% following positive clinical trial data of its drug NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA shares climbed 5.1% following news that KKR & Co. Inc. KKR has decided to acquire the drugstore giant.

