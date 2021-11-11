Company News for Nov 11, 2021

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. MCFT shares rose 1.6% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of 67 cents per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents.

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. ENR jumped 2% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of 79 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents.

Sylvamo Corporation’s SLVM shares rose 4.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.27 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.81.

Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL jumped nearly 4% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.74 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of loss of 86 cents.

