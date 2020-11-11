Company News for Nov 11, 2020
- Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI jumped 9.1% after the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2020 earnings $2.24 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76.
- CyberArk Software Ltd.’s CYBR shares plummeted 9.4% after the company reported third-quarter earnings results, wherein its revenues of $106.6 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $112.5 million.
- Shares of TC PipeLines, LP TCP increased 3.7% after the company reported third-quarter earnings of $0.90 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.72.
- GasLog Partners LP’s GLOP plunged 31% after the company reported third-quarter earnings of $0.11 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12
