Company News For Nov 11, 2019

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. HMC shares surged 3.6% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.04, outpacing the Zacks Consensual Estimate of $0.91.

Bottomline Technologies Inc. EPAY soared 7.5% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.30, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27.

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. ESNT gained 1.9% after the company posted third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.47, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38.

AerCap Holdings N.V. AER shares advanced 1.5% after the company reported third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $2.01, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88.

