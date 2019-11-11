Company News For Nov 11, 2019
- Honda Motor Co. Ltd. HMC shares surged 3.6% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.04, outpacing the Zacks Consensual Estimate of $0.91.
- Bottomline Technologies Inc. EPAY soared 7.5% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.30, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27.
- Shares of Essent Group Ltd. ESNT gained 1.9% after the company posted third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.47, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38.
- AerCap Holdings N.V. AER shares advanced 1.5% after the company reported third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $2.01, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88.
Click to get this free report
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (EPAY): Free Stock Analysis Report
Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER): Free Stock Analysis Report
Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.