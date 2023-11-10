Company News for Nov 10, 2023

Shares of The Walt Disney Company ( DIS ) jumped 6.91% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $0.82 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.67 per share.

WestRock Company’s ( WRK ) shares gained 2.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.81 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75 per share.

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. ( HBI ) tumbled 5.2% after the company reported hird-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.10 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11 per share.

Twilio Inc.’s ( TWLO ) shares rose 0.3% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.58 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.35 per share.

