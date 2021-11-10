Company News for Nov 10, 2021

D.R. Horton, Inc.’s DHI shares rose 5.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $3.70 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.40.

Shares of Agenus Inc. AGEN jumped 6.5% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 69 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents.

International Game Technology PLC’s IGT shares rose 6.4% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 31 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 21 cents.

Shares of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. NSANY jumped 4.4% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of 27 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of loss of 10 cents.

