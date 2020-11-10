Company News for Nov 10, 2020
- Shares of McDonald’s Corporation MCD declined 1.6% after the company delivered third-quarter earnings, wherein it reported a decline of 2.2% in comparable store sales globally.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc’s GSK shares gained 1.8% after it said that ViiV Healthcare a new injective treatment for HIV in women is 89% more effective than daily pills.
- Shares of Party City Holdco Inc PRTY surged 34.6% after the company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.46.
- Canopy Growth Corporation’s CGC shares gained 4.6% after the company reported third-quarter earnings of $0.16 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.23.
