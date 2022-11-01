Company News for Nov 1, 2022

Shares of Insperity, Inc. NSP jumped 10.2% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.23 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.95 per share.

Global Payments Inc.’s GPN shares tumbled 8.8% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.48 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.49 per share.

Shares of Middlesex Water Company MSEX declined 0.5% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.80 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.88 per share.

Saia, Inc.’s SAIA shares gained 3.5% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 revenues of $729.56 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $718.75 million.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Global Payments Inc. (GPN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Insperity, Inc. (NSP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Middlesex Water Company (MSEX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Saia, Inc. (SAIA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.