Company News for Nov 02, 2023

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD ) shares jumped 9.7% after the company posted third-quarter 2023 revenues of $5.8 billion, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.71 billion.

Paycom Software, Inc. ( PAYC ) shares plunged 38.5% after reporting third-quarter 2023 revenues of $406.3 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $411 million.

Generac Holdings Inc. ( GNRC ) shares soared 14.4% after reporting third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.64, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $ 1.50 per share.

Garmin Ltd. ( GRMN ) rose 10.7% after reporting third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.41, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 per share.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.