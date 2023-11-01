Company News for Nov 01, 2023

Amgen Inc. ( AMGN ) shares tumbled 2.9% after the company posted third-quarter 2023 revenues of $6.90 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.96 billion.

NVIDIA Corp. ( NVDA ) shares fell 0.9% due to concerns over potential order cancellations in China following U.S. regulatory restrictions.

Repligen Corporation ( RGEN ) shares soared 17.9% after reporting third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.23, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.14 per share.

The Vita Coco Co. Inc. ( COCO ) surged 16% after reporting third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.26, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.24 per share.

