Company News For May 9, 2024

Intel Corporation’s INTC shares lost 2.2% after the company warned that its sales might be affected by the decision made by the U.S. government to revoke some of its export licenses to China.

Uber Technologies, Inc.’s UBER shares lost 5.7% after reporting a first-quarter 2024 adjusted loss of 32 cents per share, widely missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate earnings of 21 cents.

Shares of DTE Energy Company DTE gained 1.2% on utility stocks becoming the biggest winner in the session.

Emerson Electric Co.’s EMR shares jumped 4.9% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.36 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DTE Energy Company (DTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.