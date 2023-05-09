Company News for May 9, 2023

- Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) tumbled 16.4% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 loss of $0.04 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81 per share.
- Energizer Holdings, Inc.’s (ENR) shares gained 6.1% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.64 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.51 per share.
- Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) jumped 8% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $17.01 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.22 per share.
- Delek US Holdings, Inc.’s (DK) shares rose 2.9% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.37 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 per share.
