Company News for May 9, 2022

  • TELUS Corporation’s TU shares rose 1.8% after the company reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $0.24 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of  $0.23 per share.
  • Shares of Enbridge Inc. ENB gained 1.9% after the company reported first-quarter 2022 revenues of $11,918.8 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of  $10,371 million.
  • Shares of Cigna Corporation CI gained 5.9% after the company reported first-quarter 2022 revenues of $44,108 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of  $43,507.9 million.
  • Under Armour, Inc.’s UAA shares plunged 23.8% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 loss of $0.01 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $0.04 per share.

