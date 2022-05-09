Company News for May 9, 2022

TELUS Corporation’s TU shares rose 1.8% after the company reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $0.24 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.23 per share.

Shares of Enbridge Inc. ENB gained 1.9% after the company reported first-quarter 2022 revenues of $11,918.8 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10,371 million.

Shares of Cigna Corporation CI gained 5.9% after the company reported first-quarter 2022 revenues of $44,108 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $43,507.9 million.

Under Armour, Inc.’s UAA shares plunged 23.8% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 loss of $0.01 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $0.04 per share.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.