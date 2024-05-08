Company News for May 8, 2024

Apple Inc. ( AAPL ) shares rose 0.4% following the introduction of its latest chip, the M4.



Datadog, Inc. ( DDOG ) shares plunged 11.5% after following the announcement that Amit Agarwal would be stepping down as president by the end of 2024.



Shares of The Walt Disney Company ( DIS ) plummeted 9.5% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $22.08 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.23%.



Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA )) shares fell 3.8% as data revealed a decline in sales of China-made electric vehicles by 18% from the previous year.



