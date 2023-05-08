Company News for May 8, 2023

Shares of Enbridge Inc. ( ENB ) gained 1.6% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.62 per share.

The Cigna Group’s ( CI ) shares jumped 7% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $5.41 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.23 per share.

Shares of Huntsman Corporation ( HUN ) rose 0.7% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.20 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.16 per share.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. ( PAA ) increased 5.3% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $0.41 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36 per share.

