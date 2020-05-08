Markets

Company News for May 8, 2020

  • Shares of Twilio Inc. TWLO jumped 39.6% after reporting first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.06, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loos of $0.11 per share.
  • Shares of Fortinet Inc. FTNT climbed 21.2% after the company reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.60, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.50.
  • MetLife Inc.'s MET shares surged 5.9% after the company posted first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.58, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45.
  • T-Mobile US Inc.'s TMUS shares rallied 10.1% after posting first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.23, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27.
     

