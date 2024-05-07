Company News for May 7, 2024

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s JLL shares gained 3% after reporting first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.78 per share, widely surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 85 cents.

Krystal Biotech, Inc.’s KRYS shares lost 2.6% after reporting first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 3 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 20 cents.

NVIDIA Corporation’s NVDA shares jumped 3.8% on chip stocks rallying.

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN fell 5.7% despite reporting strong earnings for the quarter after the company warned that its consumers were under pressure from continually high inflation.

