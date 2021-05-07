Company News for May 7, 2021
- Iron Mountain Inc.'s IRM shares climbed 7.5% after reporting first-quarter 2021 adjusted funds from operations per share of $0.81, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.64.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV's BUD shares jumped 6.2% after posting first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.51, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.48.
- Shares of Wayfair Inc. W advanced 5.6% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.00, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29.
- Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. REGN surged 3.4% after the company posted first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $9.89, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.79.
