Company News for May 7, 2020
- Shares of The Meet Group, Inc. MEET dropped 0.2% after the company reported first-quarter earnings of $0.09 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.14 per share.
- Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. GNL slide 0.6% after the company reported first-quarter funds from operations of $0.44 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.47.
- Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP dropped 5.4% after the company reported first-quarter earnings per share of $1.02, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09.
- Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. MCFT plunged 3.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of $0.46 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.52.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.