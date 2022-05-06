Company News for May 6, 2022

Shopify Inc.’s SHOP shares plunged 14.9% after the company reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.20, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.80.

WestRock Co.’s WRK shares gained 2.7% after the company posted second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.17, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Co. BDX rose 2.4% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $3.18, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.98.

Shares of Albemarle Corp. ALB climbed 9.8% after posting first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.38, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73.

