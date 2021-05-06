Company News for May 6, 2021
- Activision Blizzard Inc.'s ATVI shares rose 1.6% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.84, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.69.
- Arista Networks Inc.'s ANET shares climbed 3.7% after the company posted first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.50, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.38.
- Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. PRU gained 2.5% after reporting first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $4.11, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.68.
- Shares of Match Group Inc. MTCH surged 3.4% after posting first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.67, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.46.
