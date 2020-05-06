Company News for May 6, 2020
- Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. LITE rose 4.7% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06.
- Share of Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW rose 0.9% after the company reported first quarter earnings of $1.77 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71.
- Shares of Incyte Corporation INCY plunged 2.2% after the company reported first quarter adjusted loss of $2.86 per share in contrast to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 8 cents.
- Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PTLA jumped more than 100% afterthe company announced it will be acquired by Alexion Pharmaceuticalsfor $18 per share in cash.
