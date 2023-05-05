Company News for May 5, 2023

Shares of MetLife, Inc. MET lost 7.8% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $1.52 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85.

ConocoPhillips’ COP shares gained 1.3% after reporting first-quarter 2023 revenues of $15.51 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.31 billion.

Exxon Mobil Corporation’s XOM shares slid 1.8% as the energy sector continued to fare badly.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation WAL plummeted 38.5%, reeling under the impact of the regional banking crisis.

