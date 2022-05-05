Company News for May 5, 2022

Paycom Software Inc.’s PAYC shares soared 13.8% after the company reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.90, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76.

Match Group Inc.’s MTCH shares jumped 6.2% after the company posted first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.74, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66.

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. EMR gained 1% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.29, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18.

Shares of Equinor ASA EQNR climbed 3.7% after posting first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.60, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.