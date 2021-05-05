Company News for May 5, 2021
- Vulcan Materials Co.'s VMC shares climbed 5.3% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.69, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41.
- Xylem Inc.'s XYL shares surged 3.9% after the company posted first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.56, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37.
- Shares of Franklin Resources Inc. BEN jumped 5.9% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.79, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.74.
- Shares of AMETEK Inc. AME gained 1.3% after posting first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.07, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02.
