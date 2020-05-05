Company News for May 5, 2020
- Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. STWD rose 3.3% after the company reported first quarter earnings of $0.55 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.48
- Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. WEC rose 0.6% after the company reported first quarter earnings of $1.43 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32.
- Shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation WLK rose 2.9% after the company reported first quarter earnings of $0.65 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.57.
- Shares of Ferrari N.V. RACE jumped 6.4% after the company reported first quarter earnings of $0.99 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.90.
