Company News for May 5, 2020

Published
  • Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. STWD rose 3.3% after the company reported first quarter earnings of $0.55 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.48
  • Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. WEC rose 0.6% after the company reported first quarter earnings of $1.43 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32.
  • Shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation WLK rose 2.9% after the company reported first quarter earnings of $0.65 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.57.
  • Shares of Ferrari N.V. RACE jumped 6.4% after the company reported first quarter earnings of $0.99 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.90.

