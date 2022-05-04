Stocks

Company News for May 4, 2022

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • BP p.l.c.’s BP shares jumped 8% after the company reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per ADS of $1.92, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41.  
  • Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s MPC shares climbed 4% after the company posted first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.49, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12.
  • Shares of Cummins Inc. CMI surged 3.7% after reporting first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $4.04, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.55.
  • Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW gained 2.1% after posting first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.11,  exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Click to get this free report

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW): Free Stock Analysis Report

BP p.l.c. (BP): Free Stock Analysis Report

Cummins Inc. (CMI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ITW BP CMI MPC

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

Is The Bid in Volatility Leading to the Reversal in Stocks?

Apr 21, 2022

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular