Company News for May 4, 2022

BP p.l.c.’s BP shares jumped 8% after the company reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per ADS of $1.92, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41.

Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s MPC shares climbed 4% after the company posted first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.49, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12.

Shares of Cummins Inc. CMI surged 3.7% after reporting first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $4.04, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.55.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW gained 2.1% after posting first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.11, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07.

