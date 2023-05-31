Company News for May 31, 2023

Shares of Skyline Champion Corporation ( SKY ) tumbled 10.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $491.53 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $492.50 million.

Elbit Systems Ltd.’s ( ESLT ) shares jumped 6.1% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 revenues of $139.5 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $139 million.

Shares of Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA ) rose 4.1% on reports that the company’s CEO Elon Musk arrived in China after three years where he is expected to visit the Tesla Shanghai plant.

Newell Brands Inc.’s ( NWL ) shares gained 1.7% after the company announced that it will start restructuring and saving plans to “streamline” its North American distribution network.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Skyline Corporation (SKY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.