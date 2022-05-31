Company News for May 31, 2022
- Pinduoduo Inc.’s PDD shares climbed 15.2% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $0.47 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27 per share.
- Shares of Canopy Growth Corporation CGC plunged 12.1% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted loss of $0.42 per share, wider than the the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.24 per share.
- Costco Wholesale Corporation’s COST shares rose 1.2% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues of $52.6 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $52.3 billion.
- Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA surged 12.5% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $6.30 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.44 per share.
