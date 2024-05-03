Company News for May 3, 2024

CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s ( CF ) shares tumbled 5.3% after the company reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.03, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47.

Shares of The Mosaic Co. ( MOS ) plummeted 5.1% after the company posted first-quarter 2024 revenues of $2,679.4 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,825.71 million.

MGM Resorts International’s ( MGM ) shares rose 2.8% after reporting first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.74, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.60.

Shares of American International Group Inc. ( AIG ) gained 3% after posting first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.77, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MGM Resorts International (MGM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Mosaic Company (MOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.