Company News for May 3, 2023

Shares of PacWest Bancorp PACW and Western Alliance Bancorporation WAL plummeted 27.8% and 15.1%, respectively, on the regional banking crisis.

Shares of BP p.l.c. BP dropped 8.1% after reporting first-quarter 2023 revenues of $56.95 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $57.48 billion.

Shell plc’s SHEL shares slid 3.5% as global oil prices tanked.

Shares of Woodward, Inc. WWD jumped 15.4% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.77 per share.

