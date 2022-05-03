Stocks

Company News for May 3, 2022

  • ON Semiconductor Corp.’s ON shares jumped 6.7% after the company reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.22, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05.  
  • Moody's Corp.’s MCO shares tumbled 4.9 % after the company posted first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.89, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.89.
  • Shares of CNA Financial Corp. CNA slid 5.4% after reporting first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.16, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17.
  • Shares of Saia Inc. SAIA gained 1.4% after posting first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.98,  exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.70.



