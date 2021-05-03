Company News for May 3, 2021
- Aon plc's AON shares surged 5.3% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $4.28, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.04.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s ALXN shares gained 1.9% after the company posted first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $3.52, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.08.
- Shares of The Clorox Company CLX fell 1.9% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2021 revenues of $1,781 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,872 million.
- Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. QSR rose 1.2% after posting first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.55, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.50.
