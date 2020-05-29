Company News for May 29, 2020

Shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. ABIO surged more than 100% after the company announced the development program for its AB201 treatment of coronavirus associated with coagulopathy.

Shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARPO soared 44.5% after the company along with Quantum Leap Healthcare, reported an agreement to evaluate razuprotafib in the I-SPY COVID trial for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in COVID-19 patients.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. LL gained 5% after it reported Q1 earnings of $0.44 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03.

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR soared 11.6% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of $1.04 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 85 cents.

