Company News for May 28, 2021
- Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY gained 1% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.23 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45 per share.
- Dollar General Corporation’s DG shares jumped 2.2% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.82 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.14 per share.
- Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM jumped 3.8% after it reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.85 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.36 per share.
- American Woodmark Corporation’s AMWD plummeted 6.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $1.28 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 per share.
Click to get this free report
Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY): Free Stock Analysis Report
Dollar General Corporation (DG): Free Stock Analysis Report
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM): Free Stock Analysis Report
American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.