Company News for May 28, 2020

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. MRSN surged 69.1% after the company reported interim safety, tolerability and efficacy data from the ongoing expansion segment of its Phase 1 study evaluating XMT-1536.

Shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. MARK soared 18.5% after the company announced the launch of a new website, RemarkThermal.com.

Shares of HEICO Corporation HEI gained 5.6% it reported second-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of 55 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents.

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS lost 1.7% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2020 non-GAAP earnings of 78 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.