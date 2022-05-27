Stocks

Company News for May 27, 2022

  • NVIDIA Corp.’s NVDA shares climbed 5.2% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.36, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30.
  • Shares of Broadcom Inc. AVGO surged 3.6% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $9.07, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.72.
  • Medtronic plc’s MDT shares plummeted 5.8% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1,52, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56.
  • Shares of Snowflake Inc. SNOW tumbled 4.5% after the company said sales of its products will be affected in the ensuing quarter as customers are impacted by macroeconomic headwinds.

