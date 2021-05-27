Stocks

Company News for May 27, 2021

  • Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF jumped 7.8% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.67 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.39 per share.
  • DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s DKS shares surged 16.9% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $3.79 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 per share.
  • Shares of Columbus McKinnon Corporation CMCO gained 1% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $0.50 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.47 per share.
  • Capri Holdings Limited CPRI popped 3.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $0.38 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.01 per share.

    Most Popular