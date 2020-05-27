Markets

Company News for May 27, 2020

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM surged 16% after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company disclosed that the FDA had approved its birth control gel Phexxi.
  • Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. BNFT soared 15.1% after the provider of cloud-based benefits management platform reported $80 million investment by BuildGroup LLC.
  • Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. SRNE rose 3.9% after the clinical stage biopharma company received FDA IND clearance to initiate Phase I clinical trial of its CD38 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) STI-6129.
  • Shares of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. CLRB gained 7.1% after it received FDA fast track designation for CLR 131 in Lymphoplasmacytic Lymphoma and Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia.

Click to get this free report

Benefitfocus, Inc. (BNFT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (CLRB): Free Stock Analysis Report

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE): Free Stock Analysis Report

Neothetics, Inc. (EVFM): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular