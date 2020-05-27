Company News for May 27, 2020

Shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM surged 16% after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company disclosed that the FDA had approved its birth control gel Phexxi.

Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. BNFT soared 15.1% after the provider of cloud-based benefits management platform reported $80 million investment by BuildGroup LLC.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. SRNE rose 3.9% after the clinical stage biopharma company received FDA IND clearance to initiate Phase I clinical trial of its CD38 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) STI-6129.

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. CLRB gained 7.1% after it received FDA fast track designation for CLR 131 in Lymphoplasmacytic Lymphoma and Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia.

