Company News for May 26, 2023

Best Buy Co. Inc.’s ( BBY ) shares surged 3.1% after the company reported first quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings er share of $1.15, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12.

Dollar Tree Inc.’s ( DLTR ) shares plunged 12% after the company posted third quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.47, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51.

Shares of Burlington Stores Inc. ( BURL ) dropped 3.8% after reporting first quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.84, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.93.

Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp. ( RL ) climbed 5.3% after posting fourth quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.90, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65.

