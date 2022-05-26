Company News for May 26, 2022

DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc.’s DKS shares climbed 9.7% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.85, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.43.

Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc. A fell 3.2% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues of $1.61 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3%.

Shares of Dycom Industries Inc. DY soared 17.5% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.51, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11.

Nordstrom Inc.’s JWN shares jumped 14% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted loss per share of $0.06, narrower-than-the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08.

