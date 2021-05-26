Company News for May 26, 2021
- Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. DY plummeted 15.1% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 loss of $0.04 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $0.13 per share.
- Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s BNR shares fell 1.8% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 loss of $0.25 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.14 per share.
- Shares of Viasat, Inc. VSAT increased 0.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03 per share.
- Lordstown Motors Corp.’s RIDE shares fell 7.5% after the company reported first-quarter loss of $0.72 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of a $0.25 per share.
