Stocks

Company News for May 26, 2021

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. DY plummeted 15.1% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 loss of $0.04 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $0.13 per share.
  • Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s BNR shares fell 1.8% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 loss of $0.25 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.14 per share.
  • Shares of Viasat, Inc. VSAT increased 0.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03 per share.
  • Lordstown Motors Corp.’s RIDE shares fell 7.5% after the company reported first-quarter loss of $0.72 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of a $0.25 per share.

Click to get this free report

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY): Free Stock Analysis Report

Viasat Inc. (VSAT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Burning Rock Biotech Limited Sponsored ADR (BNR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular