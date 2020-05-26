Company News for May 26, 2020
- Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. NAVB surged 91.3% after the biopharmaceutical company announced positive preliminary results from the second interim analysis of its ongoing NAV3-31 Phase 2B study.
- Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. XERS soared 28% after the specialty pharmaceutical company reported findings from outpatient portion of Phase 2 proof-of-concept study of its developmental ready-to-use glucagon in patients at risk of postprandial hypoglycemia following bariatric surgery.
- Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO rose 12.8% after the in vitro diagnostics companysaid it expects to ship first SARS-CoV-2 tests to American customers as early as June-end.
- Shares of Splunk Inc. SPLK gained 12.7% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP loss of 56 cents per share, which was lesser than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 57 cents.
Click to get this free report
Splunk Inc. (SPLK): Free Stock Analysis Report
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NAVB): Free Stock Analysis Report
T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO): Free Stock Analysis Report
Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.