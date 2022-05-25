Company News for May 25, 2022

AutoZone Inc.’s AZO shares climbed 5.8% after the company posted third-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $29.03, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $25.87.

Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp. RL rose 0.2% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.49, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.30.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. ZM surged 5.6% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.03, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.88.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s ANF shares plunged 28.6% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted loss per share of $0.27 in contrast o the Zacks Consensus Estimate of an earnings per share of $0.08.

