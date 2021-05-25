Company News for May 25, 2021
- Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. SPCE surged 27.6% after the company completed a successful test-flight of its first rocket-flight of its SpaceShipTwo craft from New Mexico in a manned shuttle over the weekend.
- Moderna, Inc.’s MRNA shares gained 1.7% after the company entered into a vaccine production deal with South Korea’s Samsung Biologics in a move to allow the company to market COVID-19 vaccines to countries outside the United States
- Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR rallied 2.3% after the won a contract worth $32.5 million wherein the data analytics firm will provide its software to the Air Force and Space Force.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s EDU shares plummeted 18.3% following Chinese President Xi comments on the need for regulation in online education.
