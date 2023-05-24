Company News for May 24, 2023

Shares of Chevron Corporation CVX rose 2.9%, with energy becoming the best-performing sector of the day.

Shares of Broadcom Inc. AVGO advanced 1.2% after the chipmaker announced that it had entered into a multi-billion-dollar deal with Apple Inc AAPL , shares of which fell 1.5%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s LVS shares lost 6.4%, with discretionary stocks taking a hit on treasury yields rising.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp PACW jumped 7.7% with the regional banking sector continuing to crawl back to recovery.

